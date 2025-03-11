UAE President Receives Somali President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is on a working visit to the UAE. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.
During their meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Somali President exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for continued prosperity and blessings for their countries and peoples. The discussions covered the fraternal ties between the UAE and Somalia and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly in efforts to advance development and stability in Somalia.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commended the UAE’s ongoing support for Somalia’s development, highlighting its role in helping the Somali people achieve their aspirations for growth, stability, and prosperity.
In presence at Qasr Al Bateen Majlis were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with several sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and UAE citizens.
