UAE President Receives Speaker Of Turkmen Upper House Of Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of Turkmenistanâ€™s Upper House of Parliament, who is currently on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Berdimuhamedov, who offered his condolences to His Highness over the passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Speaker of Turkmenistanâ€™s Upper House of Parliament discussed the prospects of furthering the strong ties binding the two countries, and ways of cementing cooperation for the common good of their two peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

Also in attendance were the accompanying delegation of Berdimuhamedov, who included Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and a number of top Turkmen officials.

