UAE President Receives Teachers, Administrators, Outstanding Students In Celebration Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,10th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a group of teachers, administrators, and outstanding students from various schools in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the attendees on the holy month of Ramadan, praying for continued blessings, happiness, and prosperity for them and their families.

He expressed his appreciation for their dedication to the education sector, emphasising that human-centred education, focused on enhancing skills and capabilities, remains a national priority, as it paves the way for a brighter future.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s commitment to leveraging technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, to enhance education while reaffirming that exceptional individuals—whether teachers, administrators, or students – are the driving force behind the education system and play a fundamental role in achieving its objectives.

His Highness encouraged the teachers, administrators, and students to continue their hard work and perseverance in pursuit of their aspirations and in service to their communities.

The gathering was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, in addition to various educational leaders.

