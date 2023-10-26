Open Menu

UAE President Receives UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team And Federation Board Of Directors

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023

UAE President receives UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team and Federation Board of Directors

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team, members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's board of Directors, and partners and sponsors of the sport.
During the meeting, His Highness congratulated the team, as well as the administrative and technical staff, on their commendable performance.

The team secured 10 medals at the 19th Asian Games, recently hosted in Hangzhou in the People's Republic of China. He wished them and their fellow athletes continued success in adding to the UAE’s impressive record in various sports.

His Highness also expressed his congratulations to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's Board of Directors, praising their efforts in enhancing the sport by providing an ideal environment to cultivate champions and exceptional talents poised to uphold the UAE’s victory in sporting events.
His Highness also expressed appreciation for the support provided by partners and sponsors of Jiu-Jitsu, which has significantly impacted the athletes' results and advanced the sport.
Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his support of the athletes and the sports sector.

This encouragement represents a significant incentive to continue achieving further accomplishments, thereby enhancing the UAE's status on the global sports stage.


Al Hashemi added that the UAE takes great pride in leading the global development of Jiu-Jitsu and positioning itself as one of the most impactful nations in defining the sport’s future trajectory.

This achievement has been made possible due to the substantial support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

He emphasised that Abu Dhabi has earned its status as the world’s Jiu-Jitsu capital and stands as the foremost developer of the sport globally.
He also said that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is steadfastly pursuing its strategy in working to promote the sport, expand participation, and provide premium programs to enhance talent and cultivate champions.

This encompasses organising world-class training camps both within the country and internationally, as well as ensuring a competitive environment of the highest quality through various local and international championships.
The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team won 10 medals at the Asian Games, consisting of four golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, successfully maintaining its top position in Asian Jiu-Jitsu.

