UAE President Receives UK Defence Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the Rt Hon Grant Shapps, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defence.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Secretary Shapps reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the UK in the field of defence, as part of the strategic relationship that exists between the two countries.

The discussions also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and measures to de-escalate the critical situation that threatens to jeopardise the stability and security of the region and its people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; and the delegation accompanying the UK Defence Secretary.

