UAE President Receives US Congress Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the United States Congress, including Senator Joni Ernst, member of the Senate, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, member of the House of Representatives.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, addressed the strong ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States, and the countries’ shared commitment to strengthening this partnership to serve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

The discussions also touched on a number of issues related to regional security and stability, as well as joint efforts to promote peace in the middle East and across the world for the benefit of its peoples and the development of its nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; and a number of officials.

