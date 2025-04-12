UAE President Receives US Congress Delegation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the United States Congress, including Senator Joni Ernst, member of the Senate, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, member of the House of Representatives.
The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, addressed the strong ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States, and the countries’ shared commitment to strengthening this partnership to serve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.
The discussions also touched on a number of issues related to regional security and stability, as well as joint efforts to promote peace in the middle East and across the world for the benefit of its peoples and the development of its nations.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs5 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks5 hours ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps5 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks5 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..5 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza6 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation7 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds7 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan7 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation9 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University9 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception9 hours ago