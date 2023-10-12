Open Menu

UAE President Receives US Secretary Of Commerce 

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.


The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and the United States, as well as opportunities to enhance ties in all fields, particularly across economy, investment, and commerce, in line with the two countries’ priorities in achieving sustainable prosperity and serving their mutual interests.


In attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; and the US delegation accompanying the Commerce Secretary.

