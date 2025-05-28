Open Menu

UAE President Receives Winners, Judges Of Prince Of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al-Mankous Competitions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al-Mankous competitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the winners of the 11th season of the Prince of Poets and Million’s poet competitions, as well as the fourth season of the Al-Mankous programme, along with their respective judges.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness discussed with attendees the importance of such competitions in introducing younger generations to the rich cultural and folkloric heritage of the region. He also highlighted their role in reinforcing national identity and promoting authentic Emirati values.

His Highness congratulated the winners, noting that these heritage-focused and literary initiatives represent a vital contribution to the cultural landscape of the UAE and the wider Arab world. His Highness emphasised their impact in spotlighting poetic talent, providing dynamic platforms for interaction between poets and audiences, and encouraging critical studies and scholarly engagement with these literary forms.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.

