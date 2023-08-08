Open Menu

UAE President Receives Written Message From King Of Morocco Discussing Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) ‏President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, discussing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Morocco and ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations and their people.

‏The message was delivered by Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, during a reception held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The Foreign Minister conveyed to the President the greetings of His Majesty King Mohammed, who expressed his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to King Mohammed along with his wishes for further development and growth for Morocco and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Minister Bourita discussed the strong ties that connect the UAE and Morocco, and their wish for ongoing cooperation between the two nations and their people.

Discussions included also latest progress on COP28 hosted by the UAE.

‏The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Chairman of the Committee in charge of Morocco's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Related Topics

Football World UAE Abu Dhabi FIFA Progress Morocco From

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

1 hour ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

1 hour ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

1 hour ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

1 hour ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

1 hour ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

1 hour ago
National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

1 hour ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

1 hour ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

1 hour ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

1 hour ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

1 hour ago
 District Administration Jhang announces home decor ..

District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East