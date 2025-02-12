Open Menu

UAE President Receives Written Message From Lebanese President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, addressing the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and ways to further enhance cooperation.


The message was delivered to His Excellency Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, during his meeting today with His Excellency Fouad Chehab Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and explored ways to advance them at all levels.

