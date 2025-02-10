UAE President Receives Written Message From President Of Paraguay
February 10, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the letter during his meeting today with Pedro Alliana Rodríguez, Vice President of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and avenues for joint cooperation, exploring ways to advance ties to a new phase of growth and development across various sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Vice President Rodríguez, reaffirming the growing relations between the UAE and Paraguay.
He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to working with Paraguay to capitalise on available opportunities, strengthen cooperation frameworks, and advance joint efforts in support of both countries’ development priorities and sustainable economic prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
