UAE President Receives Written Message From President Of Angola On Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered to Omar Obaid AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), during his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in addition to a range of issues of mutual interest.
