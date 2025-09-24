UAE President Receives Written Message From President Of Mauritania
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen joint cooperation.
The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during his meeting with El Moctar Ould Djay, Prime Minister of Mauritania, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Mauritania and ways to enhance it across various fields to serve mutual interests and promote sustainable development in both countries.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common concern.
