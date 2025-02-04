UAE President receives Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recipients, jury members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed the recipients of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, along with members of the award’s judging committee and a number of distinguished guests invited to attend the award ceremony.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the award recipients, commending their initiatives and contributions to humanitarian endeavours. He also expressed his appreciation to the members of the judging committee, acknowledging their efforts in selecting the winners based on rigorous criteria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the values of coexistence and fraternity embodied by the award are essential to fostering stability and peace within societies, fulfilling peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity, and strengthening global solidarity in addressing shared challenges.

The award winners and jury members expressed their appreciation to His Highness, praising the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian values and its efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation to promote regional and global stability.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.