Open Menu

UAE President Receives Zayed Award For Human Fraternity Recipients, Jury Members

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE President receives Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recipients, jury members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed the recipients of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, along with members of the award’s judging committee and a number of distinguished guests invited to attend the award ceremony.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the award recipients, commending their initiatives and contributions to humanitarian endeavours. He also expressed his appreciation to the members of the judging committee, acknowledging their efforts in selecting the winners based on rigorous criteria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the values of coexistence and fraternity embodied by the award are essential to fostering stability and peace within societies, fulfilling peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity, and strengthening global solidarity in addressing shared challenges.

The award winners and jury members expressed their appreciation to His Highness, praising the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian values and its efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation to promote regional and global stability.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of MoU betwe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of MoU between MBRSC, Thales Alenia Space

3 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of Qamar honey-trap case till ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Qamar honey-trap case till Feb 10

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

21 minutes ago
 Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Sa ..

Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini

20 minutes ago
 DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

1 hour ago
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Huma ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..

20 minutes ago
 Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of devel ..

Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..

20 minutes ago
 PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self- ..

PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..

20 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support ..

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause

20 minutes ago
 KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

15 minutes ago
 SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East