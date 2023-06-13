UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in the UAE this November.

The letter was delivered by Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, UAE’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, to President Wickremesinghe.