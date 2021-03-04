UAE President sends message to President of Uzbekistan on growing bilateral relations

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has received a written message from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on advancing the friendship and cooperation ties between the two nations and their peoples.

This came as President Mirziyoyev received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, wishing him and the people of Uzbekistan further progress and prosperity.

The Uzbek president reciprocated the greetings with the UAE leaders, wishing the leadership, people and government of UAE continued successes.

The UAE minister affirmed during the meeting the UAE's determination to continue to grow cooperation between the two countries across all fronts, despite the challenges triggered of the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed Masdar's readiness to boost the capacity of the wind farm in Uzbekistan's Navoi Province to 1500MW.

Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, last year signed a power purchase agreement with the government of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build and operate a 500MW utility-scale wind project.

Al Mazrouei during his visit met today with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, Sardar Omar Zaqov, to review the prospects of promoting bilateral relations in the fields of investment, economy and development.

Attending the two meetings was Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan.