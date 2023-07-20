UAE President sends official COP28 invite to President of Colombia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, which included an official invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai this November.

The letter was delivered by Salem Rashed Alowais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, to Carlos Ramón González, Director of the Administrative Department of the Colombian Presidency.