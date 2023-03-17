UrduPoint.com

UAE President Sends Official Letter To Georgian PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 11:45 PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent an official letter to the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.

The letter conveyed his regards and highlighted the friendly ties and cooperation enjoyed by the two countries, while seeking ways to further develop them.

During his official visit to Tbilisi, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, handed over the letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili.

Dr. Al Zeoudi is leading a UAE delegation comprising a number of top government and local officials and representatives of the private sector, as well as those of the business community in the country to Georgia.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Darchiashvili discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Georgia and ways to promote cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

The two ministers also exchanged views regarding issues of mutual concern.

It is noteworthy that UAE-Georgia ties are witnessing increasing momentum, especially with the two countries announcing their successful completion of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement talks between them, which would launch a new era of trade and investment partnership and provide several promising opportunities for the business communities in the two countries in many sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Visit Tbilisi Georgia All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

6 minutes ago
 Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for P ..

Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for Punjab Assembly elections

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Lauds Erdogan's Peacekeeping Efforts Amid ..

Kremlin Lauds Erdogan's Peacekeeping Efforts Amid Possible Nobel Peace Prize Nom ..

6 minutes ago
 Online complaint facility introduced for convenien ..

Online complaint facility introduced for convenience of people, says Punjab Ombu ..

9 minutes ago
 No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokh ..

No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokhail

9 minutes ago
 Youth need to be given higher education, skills: G ..

Youth need to be given higher education, skills: Governor Sindh

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.