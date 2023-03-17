UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent an official letter to the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.

The letter conveyed his regards and highlighted the friendly ties and cooperation enjoyed by the two countries, while seeking ways to further develop them.

During his official visit to Tbilisi, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, handed over the letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili.

Dr. Al Zeoudi is leading a UAE delegation comprising a number of top government and local officials and representatives of the private sector, as well as those of the business community in the country to Georgia.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Darchiashvili discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Georgia and ways to promote cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

The two ministers also exchanged views regarding issues of mutual concern.

It is noteworthy that UAE-Georgia ties are witnessing increasing momentum, especially with the two countries announcing their successful completion of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement talks between them, which would launch a new era of trade and investment partnership and provide several promising opportunities for the business communities in the two countries in many sectors.