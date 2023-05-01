UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of Cape Verde

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a written letter to José Maria Neves, President of the Republic of Cape Verde, that included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The message was delivered by Sultan Ali Al-Harbi, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Cape Verde.