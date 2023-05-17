UrduPoint.com

UAE President Sends Written Letter Including Invitation To COP28 To President Of Ghana

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, which included an official invitation to COP28, which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The letter was delivered by Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d'Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Ghana.

