UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invitation to COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, President of the Republic of Chad, which included an invitation to COP28, that will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The letter was delivered by Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad.