UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an invitation to COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which will be held in Dubai Expo City this November.

The letter was delivered to Veronica Macamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique, by Saeed Mohamed Saeed Baamran, Chargé d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Mozambique.