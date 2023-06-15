UrduPoint.com

UAE President Sends Written Letter To President Of Guyana With Invitation To COP28

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

UAE President sends written letter to President of Guyana with invitation to COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which included an invitation to attend the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November.

President Irfaan Ali received the invitation during his meeting with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting, President Irfaan Ali highlighted the opportunities for cooperation across various areas and the government’s ambitious development plans.

He expressed Guyana’s commitment to transforming its growing economy by exploring new models of economic development.

Al Hashemy led a senior UAE delegation from various entities and sectors to Guyana with the aim of strengthening ties and fostering cooperation between the two nations.

The UAE delegation was welcomed by President Irfaan Ali, alongside the Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, as well as senior ministers and officials from the Cabinet of Guyana. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen relations and promote trade and investment, particularly renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and healthcare. The meeting emphasised Guyana as an attractive destination for investment given its strategic geographic location, rich natural resources and business environment. In addition, the Guyanese officials expressed their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to providing both medical supplies as well as vaccines to COVID-19 in a timely and generous fashion.

Discussions also focused on Guyana’s significant role in the upcoming climate conference which will be hosted by the UAE in November this year, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Recognising Guyana’s vast forest resources and their commitment to preserve their biodiversity, both sides discussed appropriate platforms within COP28 to advance this agenda.

During the visit, Al Hashemy visited the Arthur Chung Conference Centre to deliver a speech to students from various secondary schools, highlighting the UAE’s belief in the vital role of youth and education in securing a prosperous future. Al Hashemy encouraged the Guyanese students to use education as a catalyst for empowerment, innovation and social development.

The UAE has announced a contribution of AED 1.84 million to support the development of a specialised school for people of determination in Guyana following the recent school fire in the country. The commitment, aimed at promoting inclusive education and empowering individuals with disabilities, showcases the UAE's sense of responsibility towards the most vulnerable in our society.

In addition, the UAE business delegation held meetings with their Guyanese counterparts from the private sector. During these meetings, both sides discussed ways in which the two countries can collaborate further in increasing trade in the explored areas of cooperation in the fields of climate, food security and trade and investment.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Business Education Agriculture UAE Dubai Visit Guyana UAE Dirham November From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesse ..

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

4 minutes ago
 UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade ..

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties and ..

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates gra ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates graduation ceremony

5 minutes ago
 DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases ..

DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases cutting-edge robotics advancem ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian PM discuss bilateral ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian PM discuss bilateral relations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.