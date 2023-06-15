UAE President sends written letter to President of Guyana with invitation to COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which included an invitation to attend the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November.

President Irfaan Ali received the invitation during his meeting with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting, President Irfaan Ali highlighted the opportunities for cooperation across various areas and the government’s ambitious development plans.

He expressed Guyana’s commitment to transforming its growing economy by exploring new models of economic development.

Al Hashemy led a senior UAE delegation from various entities and sectors to Guyana with the aim of strengthening ties and fostering cooperation between the two nations.

The UAE delegation was welcomed by President Irfaan Ali, alongside the Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, as well as senior ministers and officials from the Cabinet of Guyana. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen relations and promote trade and investment, particularly renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and healthcare. The meeting emphasised Guyana as an attractive destination for investment given its strategic geographic location, rich natural resources and business environment. In addition, the Guyanese officials expressed their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to providing both medical supplies as well as vaccines to COVID-19 in a timely and generous fashion.

Discussions also focused on Guyana’s significant role in the upcoming climate conference which will be hosted by the UAE in November this year, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Recognising Guyana’s vast forest resources and their commitment to preserve their biodiversity, both sides discussed appropriate platforms within COP28 to advance this agenda.

During the visit, Al Hashemy visited the Arthur Chung Conference Centre to deliver a speech to students from various secondary schools, highlighting the UAE’s belief in the vital role of youth and education in securing a prosperous future. Al Hashemy encouraged the Guyanese students to use education as a catalyst for empowerment, innovation and social development.

The UAE has announced a contribution of AED 1.84 million to support the development of a specialised school for people of determination in Guyana following the recent school fire in the country. The commitment, aimed at promoting inclusive education and empowering individuals with disabilities, showcases the UAE's sense of responsibility towards the most vulnerable in our society.

In addition, the UAE business delegation held meetings with their Guyanese counterparts from the private sector. During these meetings, both sides discussed ways in which the two countries can collaborate further in increasing trade in the explored areas of cooperation in the fields of climate, food security and trade and investment.