UAE President Sends Written Letter To President Of Georgia With Invitation To COP28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, which included an official invitation to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in Expo City Dubai this November.

The letter was delivered by Ahmad Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia.

