UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP28

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai this November.



The letter was delivered to Alicia Barcena, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, by Ahmed Hatem Almenhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico.

