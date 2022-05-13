UrduPoint.com

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passes away

Vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 12th, 2022) United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday. He was also ruler of Abu Dhabi emirate.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the Federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

Khalifa, who was born in 1948, came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Mohammed bin Zayed has been the de facto ruler of the U.S.-allied UAE, particularly after Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, following which he has rarely been seen in public.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Died Rashid United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperat ..

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with provincial govts: PM

10 minutes ago
 Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 One dead, five injured in road accident

One dead, five injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

1 minute ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

1 minute ago
 realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership ..

Realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership with Advance Telecom

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.