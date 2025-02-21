UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence a state visit to the Italian Republic on Monday, 24th February.

During the visit, His Highness will hold talks with His Excellency President Sergio Mattarella and Her Excellency Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and cultural exchange.

The discussions will take place as part of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy.