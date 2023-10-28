Open Menu

UAE President, Ukrainian President Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional, Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations and their people.

During the call, His Highness and the Ukrainian President also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the repercussions of the conflict, particularly the humanitarian and economic impact.The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of intensifying all efforts to promote peace, stability, and security to safeguard regional and global progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Ukraine Progress All

Recent Stories

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East