UAE President, US Secretary Of State Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UAE President, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields within the framework of the two countries’ strategic relationship.

The call also covered regional and international developments of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the middle East. The two sides exchanged views on these issues.

His Highness the President underscored the importance of working towards a just and comprehensive peace in the region, ensuring security and stability for all, based on the two-state solution.

