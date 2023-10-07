Open Menu

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst Discuss Bilateral Strategic Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 12:15 AM

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with US Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa to discuss ways to further solidify the strategic alliance between the two nations in various fields.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest and discussed joint efforts by the UAE and US to further strengthen global stability, peace, and prosperity for the benefit of all people.

The two sides underscored their commitment to expanding efforts to promote development and reinforce stability throughout the broader middle East region and beyond.

Senator Ernst expressed her appreciation for the essential role of the UAE in bolstering regional and international security and stability and emphasised the keenness of US leadership to deepen cooperation with the UAE on all fronts.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, along with the delegation accompanying the US Senator.

Related Topics

UAE Alliance United States Middle East All

Recent Stories

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

27 minutes ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

28 minutes ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

48 minutes ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

49 minutes ago
Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago
 Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

2 hours ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

2 hours ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East