UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, were briefed on the latest preparations for hosting COP28, in the presence of members of the Higher Committee overseeing the planning.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "Since its inception, the UAE has embarked on a journey of transformative change. Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of our strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth for both present and future generations."

His Highness added that the UAE is committed to its role as a global convenor, and in keeping with the approach set by the UAE’s Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will continue to promote the environmental and economic prosperity of societies around the world, both today and in the future.

His Highness noted that COP28 should involve nationwide participation from all sectors of society, and called on the Higher Committee to encourage stakeholders, from government and the private sector to academia and civil society, to play an active role in the lead-up to COP28.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE’s approach to climate action through unlocking innovative and viable opportunities for shared prosperity and sustainable development.

His Highness stressed the critical need to unite the world at COP28 UAE, welcoming participants from around the world to continue the implementation of the UAE’s message of ’Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

H.H. Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 Higher Committee, reiterated that the UAE, as a nation at the crossroads of the world, is ideally positioned to build bridges between the Global North and the Global South. He also noted that the UAE can play a constructive role in delivering tangible progress for a climate-secure world with opportunities for sustained socio-economic development. His Highness added that COP28 UAE must drive the shift from pledges to concrete actions, and work collaboratively with all stakeholders who want to contribute to action across key climate pillars to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also provided a summary of the ‘Road to COP28’, the first COP28 Presidency-hosted event.

Held at Expo City Dubai on 15 March, the event enhanced youth engagement and unified the wider community to raise climate change awareness and mobilise all sectors of society in the run-up to COP28. The event welcomed more than 3,000 participants including government officials, foreign diplomats, students, young climate advocates, people of determination, senior citizens and representatives of sustainable businesses.