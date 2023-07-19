Open Menu

UAE President, Vice Presidents Congratulate Arab, Islamic Nations On New Hijri Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, Islamic nations on new Hijri Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the new Hijri Year 1445.

The UAE President wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their peoples and dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to kings, presidents, emirs and prime ministers of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

