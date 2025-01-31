UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit today to His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, UAE President’s Representative, at his home in Abu Dhabi to check on his well-being.

During the visit, His Highness engaged in cordial conversation with His Excellency and his family, along with other guests.

Those present welcomed His Highness and expressed their appreciation for his visit. They also conveyed their gratitude for His Highness the President’s continuous commitment to staying connected with the people of the UAE and his dedication to fostering the nation’s deeply rooted social values.

His Highness was accompanied during his visits by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.