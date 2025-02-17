UAE President visits IDEX 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025).

During his tour of the exhibition, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the UAE President visited the pavilions and stands of several national and international companies participating in the event.

He explored the latest technological innovations and advanced systems in the defence industry and engaged in discussions with exhibitors about recent developments in the sector.

His Highness welcomed the international guests attending IDEX 2025, emphasising that the exhibition continues to gain momentum as a key global platform for specialised defence companies and institutions to showcase their innovations.

He further noted that the UAE's defence industry has made significant progress in recent years as part of the country’s comprehensive development vision and its approach to building a knowledge-based, diversified economy.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the organisers of IDEX, commending their efforts in strengthening the exhibition’s global standing among leading defence industry events.

His Highness was accompanied during his tour of the exhibition by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of officials.