UAE President Visits King Of Bahrain At His Residence In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty, along with those in attendance, engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain and their peoples.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across all fields to support development priorities and sustainable prosperity for both nations and their citizens.

The meeting was attended H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and a number of Sheikhs and officials from both sides.

