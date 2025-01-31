UAE President visits Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

During a tour of the university’s departments and facilities, His Highness was briefed on the academic programmes on offer, key areas of research focus, and the resources available to students.

He was also briefed on the university’s partnerships with leading global institutions specialising in artificial intelligence research.

His Highness visited the university’s Data Observatory, where researchers and faculty members presented five AI-driven research projects covering a range of topics including energy, climate, medicine, genetics, media, and robotics. In addition, two start-ups from the university’s incubator and entrepreneurship centre showcased their work.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, along with faculty members, administrators, and a group of postgraduate students. He encouraged them to persevere in their academic pursuits, emphasising the importance of advancing knowledge to serve their nations and communities.

His Highness the President highlighted the university’s vital role in supporting the UAE’s development vision for investment in artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

He underscored the significance of preparing national talent in this critical field and strengthening the foundations of a knowledge-based economy, with AI at the forefront, ensuring its sustainability for present and future generations.

He also expressed his hopes that the university would contribute to a strong scientific foundation through specialised AI research and studies.

His Highness extended his appreciation to the university’s leadership and staff, wishing them continued success.

Professor Eric Xing stated that MBZUAI has achieved significant milestones since its establishment, ranking 10th globally in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computational biology.

He praised the UAE leadership’s ongoing support for the university.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of senior officials.