UAE President visits Mohammed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi at his home in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness engaged in warm conversation with His Excellency, wishing him continued health and happiness and praising his dedication to serving the nation throughout his career.

His Excellency and his family welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, expressing their appreciation for the visit and his ongoing commitment to fostering the UAE’s deep-rooted values of connection and community.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.