Open Menu

UAE President Visits Mohammed Al Bowardi In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE President visits Mohammed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi at his home in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness engaged in warm conversation with His Excellency, wishing him continued health and happiness and praising his dedication to serving the nation throughout his career.

His Excellency and his family welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, expressing their appreciation for the visit and his ongoing commitment to fostering the UAE’s deep-rooted values of connection and community.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Family Court

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tenni ..

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..

15 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more poin ..

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

30 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

30 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

45 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

60 minutes ago
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

2 hours ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

2 hours ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East