UAE President Visits Mohammed Al Bowardi In Abu Dhabi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi at his home in Abu Dhabi.
During the visit, His Highness engaged in warm conversation with His Excellency, wishing him continued health and happiness and praising his dedication to serving the nation throughout his career.
His Excellency and his family welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, expressing their appreciation for the visit and his ongoing commitment to fostering the UAE’s deep-rooted values of connection and community.
His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.
Recent Stories
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President visits Mohammed Al Bowardi in Abu Dhabi14 seconds ago
-
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for People of Determinatio ..15 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting culture of tolerance, coex ..30 minutes ago
-
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala30 minutes ago
-
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector45 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 202560 minutes ago
-
Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association: Promising opportunities in banking sector between UAE, Kuwai ..1 hour ago
-
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations2 hours ago
-
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parliament2 hours ago
-
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman2 hours ago
-
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January2 hours ago