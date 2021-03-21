UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating 'Nowruz Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to all nations celebrating the "Nowruz Day".

In his message, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed hope that this occasion will be bring blessing and peace for all peoples of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar messages to all nations celebrating this occasion, expressing his wishes for all these peoples and humanity to enjoy happiness, stability, peace and prosperity.