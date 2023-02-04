UAE President, VP congratulate Sri Lankan President on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ranil Wickremesinghe of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to President Wickremesinghe and to Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka