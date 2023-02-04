UrduPoint.com

UAE President, VP Congratulate Sri Lankan President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 12:15 PM

UAE President, VP congratulate Sri Lankan President on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ranil Wickremesinghe of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to President Wickremesinghe and to Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence February

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th February 2023

3 hours ago
 National Environment Day an occasion to preserve n ..

National Environment Day an occasion to preserve natural resources, says Almheir ..

11 hours ago
 US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer O ..

US Sanctions Leadership of Iran UAV Manufacturer Over Alleged Supplies to Russia ..

12 hours ago
 Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for ..

Mud and glory as Van der Poel and Van Aert set for world title bout

12 hours ago
 Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per c ..

Holding of elections in 90 days mandatory as per constitution: Asad Umar

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.