UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President, VP Congratulate Sultan Of Oman On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

UAE President, VP congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on November 18th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to Sultan Qaboos, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oman Rashid November

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.