UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolences cables to King Salman.