Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 10:00 PM

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI21st February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolences cables to King Salman.

