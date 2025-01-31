ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ahmed Al-Sharaa on the occasion of assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Al-Sharaa.