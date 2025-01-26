Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate Australia's Governor-General On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 01:15 PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sam Mostyn, Governor-General of Australia, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Australia and to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Dubai Rashid Court

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

3 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

17 minutes ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

1 hour ago
 Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

3 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

12 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East