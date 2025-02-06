UAE President, VPs Congratulate Belgium’s New PM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Belgium’s new Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
