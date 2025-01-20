- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term
UAE President, VPs Congratulate Donald Trump On Taking Oath As US President For Second Term
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable to Donald Trump congratulating him on taking oath as US President for second term.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to the US President.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE
Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice
Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cyberattacks daily from terrorist gr ..
Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian a ..
Three new model bazaars to be set up in city
PIMS successfully running evening OPDs' service
Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd
Two new additional judges take oath, IHC restructures benches
Revolutionizing learning; OxfordAQA leads the charge in education innovation
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term7 minutes ago
-
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel21 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation2 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE2 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice2 hours ago
-
Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cyberattacks daily from terrorist groups across 14 count ..2 hours ago
-
Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance under 'Ope ..2 hours ago
-
Arabia CSR Network announces launch of 18th cycle of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards3 hours ago
-
Sharjah African Literature Festival to begin January 244 hours ago
-
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experiences4 hours ago
-
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments4 hours ago