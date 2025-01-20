UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable to Donald Trump congratulating him on taking oath as US President for second term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to the US President.