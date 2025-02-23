UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Emperor Naruhito of Japan on his birthday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Emperor of Japan.