UAE President, VPs Congratulate Heads Of Arab, Islamic States On Eid Al-Fitr
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 12:16 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.
