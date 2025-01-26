UAE President, VPs Congratulate Indian President On Republic Day
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
