UAE President, VPs Congratulate Joseph Aoun On Presidential Election Victory, Taking Constitutional Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to President Joseph Aoun on the occasion of his presidential election victory and on taking constitutional oath as the President of the Republic of Lebanon.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Joseph Aoun.

